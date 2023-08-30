Eastern logo

MOOREFIELD – A grant of $316,230 was recently awarded to Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College (Eastern) for their proposal of Pathways to Accessible Tourism and Hospitality Education for Career Development (PATHED).

The funds for this award come from the West Virginia Department of Tourism through the Economic Development Administration because of Governor Justice’s investment in tourism for the state. This grant allows Eastern to provide support for the development of a new academic certificate program in Hospitality and Tourism Management.

