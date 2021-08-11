With the goal in the county being the safe return to normalcy, the board OK’d a Hampshire High School tradition at their meeting last Thursday: the concession stand fundraiser at WVU to raise money for athletics.
As of right now, there aren’t any out-of-county limitations related to the pandemic for the upcoming school year, so the board was in support.
“That’s a huge fundraiser for our athletics,” board president Debbie Champ said.
Last year, the school board specified that if a fundraiser involved alcohol being served, students themselves could not participate. So, the WVU concessions fundraisers for volleyball, football, boys’ basketball and girls’ soccer are to be run by adult volunteers.
And, as of right now, there aren’t any restrictions on out-of-county travel, but board member Bernie Hott pointed out that, as always, things are subject to change.
“I guess as long as things stay as they are now, they’ll be alright,” he said about the upcoming WVU concession fundraisers. “But if things change with this Covid mess…”
The WVU fundraisers were approved unanimously for the 4 aforementioned HHS sports, pending directives from the state as the school year gets rolling and Covid-19 transmission rates can be evaluated.
Also at last Thursday’s school board meeting,
• The board approved the purchase of 3 new regular, 77-passenger buses and 1 new special needs bus, with money being pulled from the state bus replacement fund. “I’m excited to see that they’re all gas powered,” board vice president Ed Morgan added.
• The board spent just over an hour in executive session to discuss the extensive personnel list on Thursday’s agenda, seeing over 45 new hires approved at schools throughout the county in professional, service and extracurricular positions.
• The board approved a trip request from the Wardensville Garden Market owners to use a county school bus to take their high school employees to Massanutten Water Park this week.
• The calendar of upcoming public school board meetings was released, with a meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Agendas for board meetings can be found on the county schools website, https://boe.hamp.k12.wv.us. Under the “Departments” tab, find “Board of Education” and select “Agendas and Minutes.” Agendas are released 3 days before the scheduled meeting date. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.