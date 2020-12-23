With the Covid-19 vaccine distribution plan underway, many people have the same question: “when can I get mine?”
The distribution plan is comprehensive, and the Department of Health and Human Resources in West Virginia has the answer to everyone’s question, ranging from 1st responders, to the elderly, to the general population, and Stephanie Shoemaker, director of the Hampshire County Health Department, explained that they will be following their directives from the state.
“We’re getting a lot of ‘when can I be on the waiting list,’” Shoemaker revealed. “We have to follow the priority list laid out for us.”
The top priorities for vaccine distribution are to a) reduce the rate of hospitalizations, b) reduce the rate of deaths, c) protect the most vulnerable in the population and d) maintain acute critical care services.
Gov. Jim Justice announced on Sunday that the Mountain State is leading the nation with their rate of Covid vaccination, with the administration of 15,046 doses out of 16,575 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, making it almost a 91 percent administration rate.
He said the state was “shining” because of the rate at which nursing home residents and staff, specifically, were being vaccinated.
“We were the first state in the country to require long-term care facilities to test 100 percent of their residents and staff, and I badly want to be the first state in the country to get all of these facilities vaccinated too,” Justice said Friday. “We plan to have this done in under a month. We literally may be finishing our vaccination to long-term care facilities before some states even start.”
The information on the Covid vaccination timeline, published by the DHHR, describes a 2-phase plan with several sub-phases:
Phase 1-A
- Hospital workers
- Those in Acute Care Tertiary and Q/intensive care/Covid units
- Airway specialists (ENT, G1, heart/lung)
- Long-term care
- Nursing home and assisted living staff
- Nursing home and assisted living residents
- Pharmacy workers
Phase 1-B
- Community infrastructure
- Emergency response (fire, police, 911 centers, Emergency Management, corrections staff, National Guard members on Covid support)
- Public health officials (health departments, dental/ortho/oral surgery)
- First responders (Ambulance drivers/crew members)
Phase 1-C
- Other health care workers (with ages 50-plus receiving the vaccine 1st)
- Remaining hospital staff
- Clinics and other higher-risk settings
- Home health/hospice
- Also includes: CPS, APS, optometrists, allergy and immunology, audiology, chiropractic, counseling, dermatology, primary care, infusion centers, labs, therapy, ophthalmology, pediatrics, PT, OT, X-ray)
Phase 1-D
- Other critical sectors vital to state/government services (with ages 50-plus receiving the vaccine 1st)
- Utilities, transportation and associations
- K-12 schools’ faculty and staff, as well as higher education
- Continuity of government
Phase 2-A
- General public, prioritized by age (80-plus, then 70-plus, then 60-plus)
- Folks with pre-existing health problems (with physician order)
Phase 2-B
- The remaining health care and critical workers (remainder of phases 1-C and 1-D)
Phase 2-C
- Distribution to the general populace
While it’s not quite as simple as a 2-step plan, the distribution has begun and is underway. Shoemaker said Hampshire County is currently in Phase 1-A but is working toward 1-B.
The vaccine should be available to the general public by March at the earliest. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.