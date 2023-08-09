FAIRLEA — The State Fair of West Virginia is getting ready to open the fair gates in Greenbrier County for a 98th year.
The fair kicks off Thursday, Aug. 10 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 19 in Fairlea.
CEO Kelly Collins told MetroNews they’re hoping to grow their crowds from last year.
“Last year we had about 170,000 people here on the state fairgrounds throughout the 10 days so we always hope to break that number the next year, so here’s to 180,000 this year,” she said.
The 2023 Concert Series features two sold-out shows this year including HARDY with special guest John Morgan on Sunday and Lainey Wilson with special guest Meg McRee on Monday. Tickets are still available for the other shows listed below:
Thursday, Aug. 10 — Yung Gravy with special guest DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip
Friday, Aug. 11 — Nelly with special guest Trea Landon
Saturday, Aug. 12 — Buckin’ B Bull Ride
Wednesday, Aug. 16 — Zach Williams with special guest David Leonard
Thursday, Aug. 17 — Riley Green with special guest Chase McDaniel
Friday, Aug. 18 — Whiskey Myers with special guest Matt Koziol
Saturday, Aug. 19 — Ludacris
Statler Brothers’ Sons Wilson Fairchild will also take the stage on Tuesday, Aug. 15 as a free show.
The fair will hold its 9th annual car show this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Collins said while fair goers typically come for the great food, rides, entertainment and livestock shows, the fair is a place that brings families together.
“It’s tradition to come to the State Fair at the end of summer. It’s the largest multi-day event in the state of West Virginia, but most importantly it’s a time to enjoy it with your friends and family,” she said.
It’s not just people from West Virginia who attend the fair each year, Collins said.
“If you look at a lot of our ticket sales, we’re starting to see more and more people coming from out-of-state. That’s always exciting for us to showcase what’s great about the state of West Virginia,” she said.
Gate specials throughout the week include First Energy’s Magic Monday on Aug. 14, Senior Citizen’s Day on Aug. 15, the Early Bird Special featuring $1 admission from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 16 and Military Discount Day on Aug. 17. Admission is free every day for children ages 10 and under.
Gate admission is $8 for adults and $25 for an all-day ride pass.
For more information on the State Fair, visit statefairofwv.com.
