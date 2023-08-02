Carol Fultz has been selected as the 2023 Citizens’ Teacher of the Year recipient.
The award was established in 2014 by the Hampshire County Commissioners to thank educators who have positively impacted the children and youth of Hampshire County during their working careers and beyond. It is part of a nationwide effort to recognize retired teachers who have made a difference in the lives of children and youth. The Hampshire County Association of Retired School Employees now sponsors the event. Carol joins past awardees: Dr. Gordon Slonaker, Pierre Sevigny, William B. Roomsburg, Mary Lynn Bowman, Allen Hott, Maureen Wysopal, Dorothy Roomsburg, Kelly Duckworth, Dan Oates and Beth Zeilor.
Carol was a graduate of the CBHS Class of 1970. After graduation, she was awarded a $2,000 Scholarship from the WV Legislature, which paid for four years of books and tuition. The recipient was required to teach at least four years in West Virginia.
Carol graduated from Shepherd College Class of 1964 with a BA Degree in Secondary Education with teaching fields in English and Business Education.
In May of 1964, Superintendent Bernard Hughes hired her to teach at HHS. She went on to earn her MS in Business and Office Education Administration from James Madison University in 1975. She also earned a teaching DCT and Vocational Education Administration credential from Marshall University in the 1980s.
Carol began teaching in 1964 and retired from Hampshire County Schools in 1999. She then worked as a PSP (Professional Support Person) and substitute teacher from 2000 to 2019. Carol is a lifetime member of the Hampshire County Association of Retired School Employees and serves as President.
Carol has had many achievements in her career. She was the Business Department Chair and started the HHS Business Student Organization, which later joined FBLA. Carol even worked at night teaching Adult basic education classes. She was responsible for the DCT (Diversified Cooperative Training) program, where students would leave the school setting, work evenings or weekends, and earn credits towards graduation. Carol was responsible for the School to Work Program and, along with Deb Hartsock, obtained a grant for $150,000 for School to Work activities. The School to Work Program also coordinated with colleges for students to earn college credits for high school classes.
Carol was also employed by Attorney Bill Loy and Attorney Bill Oates in the summers of 1965 and 1966.
She was also busy during the summer of 2000 organizing a summer program for high school students at Eastern Community College.
Carol is a lifetime Capon Chapel UM Church member at Capon Bridge, where she has served on the Pastor Parish Relations Committee and various charge committees and outreach programs.
Carol is a member of the Board of Directors for the Special Services Center in Romney since 1999 and serves as Secretary.
The presentation luncheon will be at the Main Street Grill on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at 11:30. Please call and RSVP at 304-822-7432. Reservations must be in by Aug. 11.
