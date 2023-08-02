Carol Fultz

Carol Fultz

Carol Fultz has been selected as the 2023 Citizens’ Teacher of the Year recipient.

The award was established in 2014 by the Hampshire County Commissioners to thank educators who have positively impacted the children and youth of Hampshire County during their working careers and beyond. It is part of a nationwide effort to recognize retired teachers who have made a difference in the lives of children and youth. The Hampshire County Association of Retired School Employees now sponsors the event. Carol joins past awardees: Dr. Gordon Slonaker, Pierre Sevigny, William B. Roomsburg, Mary Lynn Bowman, Allen Hott, Maureen Wysopal, Dorothy Roomsburg, Kelly Duckworth, Dan Oates and Beth Zeilor.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.