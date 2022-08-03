JUNCTION — Two people were lifeflighted after a 2-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on U.S. 50.
Trooper 5, a medical helicopter out of Maryland, landed on the highway for its rescue work. The other helicopter landed a few miles west at the Burlington Fire Hall.
Identities of the victims, vehicle makes and specifics of the accident were not available Tuesday morning.
What was known is that a 911 call came into Hampshire County at 5 p.m., saying a vehicle was on fire.
Fire companies from Romney, Burlington and New Creek responded along with the county ambulance service.
Sgt. S.A. Nazelrod of the West Virginia State Police’s Keyser detachment is investigating.
