The average gasoline price in West Virginia was surprisingly unchanged last week, averaging $4.10 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations across the Mountain State.
The average in West Virginia is 81.5 cents higher than a month ago and $1.30 higher than a year ago.
Prices in West Virginia Sunday ranged from $3.88 to $4.39, a difference of 51 cents per gallon.
The national average of $4.32 Sunday was up 22 cents from $4.10. The national average is up 83.6 cents from a month ago and $1.47 from a year ago.
* * *
Lots of interesting and offbeat days are dotted through this week. Sunday was the start of daylight saving time, Monday was Pi (or pie) Day — 3.14, just like the algebraic formulation.
Today is the Ides of March, that Julius Caesar was told to be wary of.
St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday and the 1st day of spring is Sunday.
* * *
Burlington’s Klover Krusaders 4-H Club will celebrate its annual St Patty’s Day soup luncheon a few days late, on Sunday (March 20).
Soup will be served from 11 a.m. until it runs out at the Burlington fire hall.
The price is a freewill offering; bring containers if you want takeout.
