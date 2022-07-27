Summer Academy students cut loose on their last day of summer school
ROMNEY — Families flocked the field at Romney Elementary to celebrate this year’s summer of learning.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 4:49 pm
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 4:49 pm
ROMNEY — Families flocked the field at Romney Elementary to celebrate this year’s summer of learning.
The field had 7 stations with fun games that kept kids busy during their last day at school.
Parents were invited to the cafeteria for a “family resource fair” – an opportunity to visit different businesses and hear about different services that they could offer to their children.
After walking through the fair, parents received tickets for a free Kona ice and then met with their kids.
The Summer SOLE grant, a 3-year plan intended to help students catch up from Covid’s interruption on education, had 100 kindergarten-through-4th graders registered this year: 32 from Augusta and 68 from Romney.
The program aimed to provide experience activities in wellness, STEM and humanities that wouldn’t normally take place in a classroom.
Every student had the opportunity to go to Smoke Hole Caverns and learn through other daily hands-on enrichment activities.
“A lot of opportunities were given to kids that (usually) wouldn’t have those opportunities,” said director Heather Davis.
A STEM teacher, for example, was hired to teach middle school students the mechanics of working a solar powered oven. To make the lesson even more memorable, the student then made s’mores in that same oven.
Older students were also given credit recovery options over the summer.
“We try to make it really engaging and enriching for the kids,” said Patty Lipps, director of Curriculum and Federal Programs.
The directors tried to squeeze in as much activity as possible, including 2 daily enrichment activities – whether that meant going on a field trip or having a PE class. The River House even helped out by bringing kids some art activities.
All fun aside, the SOLE program also required a daily minimum of 1 hour of math and 1 hour of reading. The WV Extension office provided resources for the more “serious” work like sending schools STEM kits for kids to complete each week.
Even though a lot of fun activities were sprinkled in the program, the directors made sure to not prolong it unnecessarily.
“We just feel like everyone needs a break,” noted Lipps of the 16-day long summer program. A day of laser tag, dodgeball, Kona ice and more kept kids busy on their last day of summer school last week.
“Let’s celebrate this one day today,” said Davis, “We’ve all earned it.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.