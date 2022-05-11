HIGH VIEW — The Bhavana Society’s center in High View is rolling quietly into its 40th year, and marking the occasion with an anniversary celebration this Sunday.
The Bhavana Society is a Theravada Buddhist center that opened its doors in Hampshire County in 1982, and they’ve been welcoming guests and anyone seeking guidance or meditation techniques ever since.
“Buddhism, which is what the resident community there practices, is not just a religion; it is a way of life,” said Brian Chamowitz, lay head resident of the Bhavana Society. “The monastic environment is simple and meditative, with a goal of achieving wisdom, which dissolves fully and finally, all forms of stress and disease.”
The 40th anniversary celebration will take place on Sunday, May 15, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with a talk, followed by lunch, the official ceremony, and finish with a reception.
The event, Chamowitz explained, is celebrating 2 things: the 1st, of course, the center’s anniversary. The 2nd celebration occurring is the Full Moon Day of May, which is the holiday where Buddha’s followers celebrate his birthday, spiritual awakening and the passing away of his physical body.
The event isn’t technically completely open to the public, due to limitations on the amount of food provided as well as Covid-19 concerns.
This year, Chamowitz said, the center’s celebration will look a little different because of the effects of the pandemic. Unlike the traditional large potluck of celebrations past, Sunday’s lunch will be comprised of meal packets.
“The facilities are not designed for extremely large crowds,” Chamowitz explained. “We want to be cautious not to create a so-called ‘super-spreader’ event at the tail end of this pandemic.”
If you’re interested in participating in the anniversary festivities, have no fear: there’s an option to celebrate virtually through Zoom. The Zoom link is https://tinyurl.com/Vesak-40th-Anniv-Zoom-Link.
