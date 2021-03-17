With the high school navigating in-person students, virtual learning and working on how to make Career and Technical Education courses (which, by definition, are hands-on) work for remote instruction, there had been a flurry of activity on Sunrise Summit.
And with the restarting of the dog-grooming program, ag teacher Isaac Lewis said it’s a relief to have students back and working with the public.
“Most of our clients are older, which is the critical population these days,” he pointed out. “You end up kind of feeling like you left them with unanswered questions, like a big question mark.”
He said that since opening that opportunity back up to members of the community, his 3 brick-and-mortar students have been busy, busy, busy.
The biggest challenge for Lewis’ classes is that he’s relying more on the technology to teach, which is a little tough in a predominantly hands-on classroom setting.
“Thinking about my production class, they learned it all via Schoology or through conversation,” Lewis said. “You know, you spend your whole career getting things to be hands-on, and now it's survival mode. You’re still confined to the computer and the technology.”
With the dog grooming, Lewis said the process might differ from person to person, which makes it tough to keep all of his students on the same page. He’s continuing to look for the silver lining, though.
“With the small numbers, they can really get stuff done,” he admitted. “We’ve had to be creative. It’s been transitional and transformational, what we’ve been able to do.”
Lewis said his class is extremely grateful to the community for all of their help and support.
“Our clients and the community are so supportive, and not just financially,” he said. “I see the kids come to life when they’re here.”
To make a grooming appointment, you can reach Lewis at 304-822-0377.
