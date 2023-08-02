ROMNEY — The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind will be hosting a unique event honoring Marlin Lane Rankin and the ratification of the 19th amendment through a special geocaching event throughout Romney.

The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26 – a date selected for its historical significance, as it will be the anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in the U.S. Constitution.

