ROMNEY — The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind will be hosting a unique event honoring Marlin Lane Rankin and the ratification of the 19th amendment through a special geocaching event throughout Romney.
The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26 – a date selected for its historical significance, as it will be the anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in the U.S. Constitution.
The event will be paying tribute to Rankin, a WVSDB alum and state delegate, who advocated for women’s right to vote within the state.
The school will be honoring him throughout the day with a custom portrait, a performance by the Honeybee Community Choir, and a geocache, entitled “Marlin Lane Rankin and the 19th Amendment,” hidden on the school grounds.
“The geocache has braille buttons and bookmarks as gifts (for) anybody who finds them…they can take one of these items as a memento for finding it,” said Luanne Smith of Springfield, who will be giving a speech about Rankin’s contributions during the event.
The school will also be renaming the auditorium in the Brannon Building to “Marlin Lane Rankin Hall,” which is particularly important because Rankin has been misnamed continuously in recounting of historical events.
Senators Manchin and Capito also shared video acknowledgements of the past mistakes and have moved to correct the errors in addressing Rankin.
This will be the second geocaching event that the WVSDB will be hosting, with a previous 19th amendment-themed geocache walkthrough titled, “All aboard for women’s right to vote.”
The Rankin event will be similar, with a starting point at the Brannon building and then a walk throughout Romney to other pivotal points regarding the 19th amendment.
Romney has rich history with the suffrage movement with the Governor, senator, and delegates all originating from the town during the time of the ratification of the amendment.
“What happened here made a difference not only in the ratification of West Virginia but nationally and that’s what I ultimately would like to see – is that the Town of Romney becomes known for the central role it played,” said Smith. “Until 2020, which was the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote, nobody seemed to know in this town how important it was.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.