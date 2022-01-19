1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said his health was improving last week, two days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
The 70-year-old Republican governor continues to experience mild symptoms.
“Thankfully, I am feeling much better today,” Justice said in a statement distributed by his office. “I desperately want to get out of this house and back to serving our state. I am not one to lay around.”
Justice was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Jan.11, forcing him to call off his State of the State speech to the Legislature. Instead, the remarks were read by a clerk in the House of Delegates.
Justice said he woke up Tuesday with a cough and congestion, then developed a headache and high fever. The governor, who is fully vaccinated, received a monoclonal antibody treatment as recommended by his physician.
People who have been in close contact with Justice over the past few days were notified. Justice’s wife, first lady Cathy Justice, tested negative on Tuesday evening. The governor’s office staff tested negative on Wednesday.
“I deeply appreciate everyone’s prayers and well-wishes for my family and I this week,” Justice said. “They mean more to Cathy and I than words can convey, and we will never forget them.”
“Without question, the fact that I chose to get vaccinated and boosted saved my life, that’s all there is to it. So, now more than ever, I strongly encourage all West Virginians to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated.”
Justice has constantly pushed residents to seek vaccines. Soon after they were approved for use a year ago, West Virginia briefly led the nation in getting people the shots, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But only about half of the state’s 1.8 million residents are fully vaccinated.
Justice opposed the federal government’s attempt to force employees at large businesses to get a vaccine or test regularly. He pushed a bill through the Legislature in October to allow certain medical and religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates of companies.
Justice lifted an earlier indoor mask mandate last June and opposes any new mask mandates.
Electric school bus maker to locate in Kanawha County
2
CHARLESTON — A Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will produce buses in West Virginia, bringing up to 200 jobs, Gov. Jim Justice announced last week.
GreenPower Motor Co. signed a lease-purchase agreement for a 9.5-acre manufacturing facility in South Charleston, Justice said in a statement.
The move has the potential to add up to 900 new jobs when full production is reached in two years, the statement said.
“As we continue to diversify our economy, manufacturing these zero-emission school buses in West Virginia will open up a world of opportunities for our state,” Justice said in the statement.
Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, GreenPower also has an assembly plant in Porterville, California.
“West Virginia has shown us to be a pro-business state that has a workforce ready to take advantage of clean energy jobs,” said GreenPower President Brendan Riley.
GreenPower will partner with the state Workforce Development Board and BridgeValley Community and Technical College for employee recruitment and training.
Huntington fire chief to take on new role
3
HUNTINGTON — A West Virginia fire chief who played a large part in her community’s response to the opioid epidemic is stepping into a new role.
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader will become director of the Mayor’s Council on Public Health and Drug Control Policy next month, Mayor Steve Williams said Friday.
“We owe Chief Rader a debt of thanks for her leadership, her heart and her fortitude,” Williams said. “Fortunately, we are not saying goodbye to her. While she may be saying farewell to the fire service, she will continue to assist our efforts in the battle against substance use disorder and the ongoing public health challenges facing our city, state and nation. We aren’t done yet.”
Rader has served as a Huntington firefighter for more than 27 years and became the state’s first professional fire chief in 2017.
Last year Rader testified in a landmark trial filed by the city of Huntington and Cabell County against three large drug distributors about the growing number of overdoses first responders handled over the past decade. She recounted how pill bottles were at the scenes of so many calls.
Rader’s emergency response to drug overdoses was featured in the 2017 film “Heroin(e),” which also included a Cabell County judge and a ministry leader. It was released by Netflix and nominated for the Academy Award for best documentary short subject.
Coal miner dies in fall
4
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia coal miner died Friday in a fall in the state’s Northern Panhandle, Gov. Jim Justice said.
The death of 44-year-old Jeffrey A. Phillips is at least the 3rd in the U.S. coal mining industry already this year. Other deaths have occurred this month in Indiana and Kentucky, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.
Phillips worked for contractor NextGen Industrial Services. The governor’s office said in a statement that Phillips fell while working above a beltline in the prep plant of an Ohio County Coal Co. mine in the Marshall County community of Benwood.
Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell said the worker was not wearing a body harness and fell about 30 feet, according to news sources.. The mine was down for maintenance and was not operating at the time.
The mine is operated by American Consolidated Natural Resources Holdings Inc. of St. Clairsville, Ohio. The company is the largest privately owned U.S. coal operator. It emerged from federal bankruptcy protection in 2020 and was formerly known as Murray Energy Holdings.
National Guard to help staffing efforts at hospital
5
CHARLESTON — Two dozen members of the West Virginia National Guard are being sent to support hospital staffing efforts as COVID-19 continues to ravage the state.
The National Guard said last week on Twitter that 25 members will assist operations at Charleston Area Medical Center next week.
Additional National Guard members will be trained this week.
Gov. Jim Justice directed leaders of his pandemic team to review and approve requests from hospitals for additional staffing support from the National Guard. Grafton City Hospital is among other facilities besides CAMC to make such a request.
There were at least 861 COVID-19 patients in West Virginia hospitals on Jan. 13, the highest figure since early October.
Bailey is first
woman to lead
judicial association
6
CHARLESTON — Kanawha County Chief Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey has become the first woman elected as president of the West Virginia Judicial Association, according to a published report.
The association is responsible for promoting education, professionalism and camaraderie among judges.
Bailey was fifth woman to serve as a judge in the state when she was appointed in 2002 and has served for 20 years, the newspaper reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.