CAPON BRIDGE — While libraries across the nation have had to close their doors because of the pandemic, the little library in Capon Bridge has been open the whole time.
Has it been a quiet few months? Sure.
Busy? You bet.
With warmer weather presenting the opportunity for outdoor events, paired with the surge of vaccinations in Hampshire County, the library is opening even more to the community this spring with a return to their longer hours and an increase in the amount of patrons allowed in the building at one time.
It’s a slow return to something that feels like “normal.”
“We just want to see what people need, things we can help with,” said library director Nancy Meade. “We’re thinking of more things to do outside, now with the pavilion and warmer weather.”
The library has been keeping consistent with offering crafts and virtual reading days for kids, and Meade is mulling over a couple ideas on how to gradually move the virtual story times in person.
Meade has a mantra that she’s been echoing for a while, and it’s a mantra that most libraries seem to share: libraries are about more than just books.
The library on the eastern side of the county is showing that more than ever, offering the pavilion to be rented out for meetings, considering events such as outdoor concerts and games such as bingo. It’s all about thinking outside of the box to keep folks involved.
“You have to be creative,” Meade said with a laugh.
When the library levy failed to pass last year, the library fell on tough times and has had to make the most of their current situation.
“Luckily we didn’t have to close,” Meade said. “We’re getting help from the county now, but the state won’t help (again) until July.”
Meade said she and the staff are grateful to the “gracious” Friends of the Library, who donate monthly to help the community hub keep their doors open.
Even though the library has been open this whole time, the arrival of spring is acting as a catalyst for creativity in event planning, Meade explained.
“We’re in spring mode, we’re springing forward,” she said. The library is upping the number of patrons allowed in the building from 3 to 6, and they’re expanding their hours to 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. (right now, the hours are 11:15 a.m. until 3:15 p.m.).
Folks who are interested in continuing curbside service are more than welcome to, Meade added.
The library is using Facebook to connect with the community to spread the word about the happenings, giveaways, raffles and upcoming events that are on the horizon for spring.
“It’s just like when spring hits, and you feel like you want to do something,” Meade described. “A lot of other places closed, and we didn’t. I’m just so thrilled to have been open all this time.”
With a flower and plant sale, a potential silent auction and a drawing for a lucky community member to win a special quilt all happening on May 8, it looks like the library is gearing up for a busy spring and summer season.
Follow them on Facebook to keep up with events and opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.