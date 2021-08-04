ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Commission agreed to contribute $2,500 to this year’s West Virginia Peach Festival at their evening meeting on July 27, as well as approving recruitment of an additional full-time worker for the county maintenance crew.
The contribution for the Peach Festival had initially been requested at the June 22 commission meeting. While the commission reacted favorably, President Brian Eglinger said the request could not be approved at that time because it had not appeared on the meeting agenda.
It was placed on the agenda for the July 13 meeting, but notification failed to reach festival president Eva Ansel in time for her to attend. Since no one appeared to discuss the festival’s needs, again no action was taken.
By last week Ansel had supplied the commissioners with the profit-and-loss statement from the 2019 Peach Festival (the most recent festival, since Covid-19 forced cancellation in 2020) to support the request for support from the county.
The 3rd request proved to be the charm. Ansel appeared before the commission last Tuesday, and her request for funding was granted — with little time to spare, since the festival kicks off this Friday at 11 a.m.
County maintenance head Kenny McBride asked the commission for permission to hire at least one additional full-time worker, saying he might need another as well.
Eglinger noted that the county maintenance crew is currently operating with fewer workers than in the past, so McBride was not requesting anything “above and beyond.” Concern was also expressed about the availability of enough staff to cover if anyone on the maintenance crew was ill.
The commissioners approved hiring 1 additional full-time worker now, while remaining open to the possibility of a 2nd hire. Eglinger commented that it might be difficult to find anyone, and Commissioner Bob Hott suggested the commission take a look at the salary being offered.
In other business, Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Secretary Eileen Johnson asked the commissioners to sign a corrected signature page for the memorandum of understanding regarding the exchange of property between the authority and the Hampshire County Board of Education.
The signatures were needed to document the ownership history of the former Hampshire Memorial Hospital property, which is being traded to the Board of Education for property including the old Romney Elementary School. Johnson explained this was necessary so the former hospital property can be used as collateral for a loan to prepare the site for transfer to the board for construction of the new West Elementary School.
Eglinger reported attending the state auditor’s annual training session Monday, at which he learned a new way of handling tax delinquent properties is under consideration that would give priority to purchase by neighbors or by working people in the community rather than by profit-seeing companies.
Eglinger added that the auditor is also seeking a new way to handle jail bills — the daily charges currently paid by counties for each prisoner sent to jail.
A Department of Highways representative was scheduled to appear before the commission to discuss driveway permits and the governor’s Safety With Action Today (SWAT) program which allows citizens to submit requests for road repairs. No one from the DOH was in attendance, so the discussion will be postponed to a later date. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.