School is creeping around the corner and communities across the county are coming together for the kids stronger than ever.
Here’s what’s happening and how to help:
Backpack Drive
The 1st-ever Hampshire County Backpack Drive kicks off Aug. 12, led by Romney residents Kristin Mumpower and Barbara McLaughlin. They’ll hand out “ready to go” backpacks curated for elementary, middle and high school supply needs.
The drive will be held on the football field on School Street, and families will receive a ticket for a free hotdog, bag of chips and beverage at Greta’s Food Truck. Those that don’t receive a backpack can sign up to receive one before the start of the school year.
The sheriff and fire department, along with several Hampshire County businesses, will participate, rain or shine. The Barefoot Farmer is accepting used clean clothes for those in need, and the drive will also hold a raffle for a $500 value worth of campfire equipment. The drawing will be held this Sunday at the WV Peach Festival car show.
For more information, contact Kristin Mumpower at either kristinmumpower@yahoo.com or 304-822-0016 or Barb McLaughlin at momsabeast@gmail.com. Volunteers and extra tables are welcomed.
Backpack nutrition program
Good nutrition is vital for a healthy brain and body. Families in need can sign up for any of the 5 backpack nutrition programs here, which are aimed at feeding kids in the community on the weekends – when they don’t have access to food at school.
For more information, call:
• Augusta-Slanesville program: Sharon Davis 304-496-8566
• Capon Bridge program: Judy Bowyer 304-856-3320
• Springfield-Green Spring program: Carol Watkins 304-822-5502
• Romney program: Sharon Saville 304-822-5863
If you want to help, the programs prefer financial donations, so the volunteers can purchase the correct nonperishable food items.
Saville added that the Romney program is also in need of strong, Rubbermaid storage bins, ideally of a 14-gallon capacity, nothing too big that can’t be carried. Contact Saville for more information.
Stuff the Bus
Several Ruritan clubs are coordinating another year of donations to “stuff the bus” and help families in need from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 6.
The 5 different locations to pick up or donate to are:
• Capon Bridge- Dollar General, Family Dollar
• Augusta- Dollar General
• Slanesville- Dollar General
• Romney- Family Dollar (across from Southern States), Family Dollar (next to Food Lion)
Tools for School
The Bank of Romney, its employees and the public has been donating school supplies for 19 years. Each branch collects school supplies for the school nearest to them, and those supplies are delivered by the 2nd week of school.
Items can be dropped off in the lobby. Contact your local branch for more information.
