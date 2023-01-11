BREAKING – 20 Hampshire residents charged for involvement in 2 Baltimore-based drug rings
Two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations that brought huge amounts of fentanyl into West Virginia – causing at least two overdose deaths – were dismantled by 34 federal indictments that were unsealed today by the Department of Justice.
Thirty-four people, including 20 from Hampshire County, were indicted on charges related to the sale of fentanyl, heroin and other drugs in Hampshire and Mineral.
Kentrel Anthony Rollins, 30, and Sean Jarred Davis, 31, both of Baltimore, are alleged to be leaders of “loosely connected” drug trafficking organizations that brought drugs to Hampshire County and other areas, said U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
There are 12 people total charged in the Rollins case, and 22 charged in the Davis case.
A press conference Wednesday afternoon brought Ihlenfeld to Romney to speak about the bust, along with Hampshire County Prosecutor Rebecca Miller and Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions.
“Fentanyl continues to be the number one threat to public safety in the region, and much of it flows here from Baltimore,” Ihlenfeld said. “The investigators are to be commended for their outstanding work in identifying the sources of supply and halting their operations.”
The additional indictments in the two cases are mostly residents of Hampshire County – as well as individuals who live in Maryland, Virginia and Ohio – who allowed Rollins and Davis to use their homes, apartments and trailers, Ihlenfeld said, in return for drugs.
At the time of the conference, 23 of the 34 indicted had been apprehended, while the others are still being sought by law enforcement. Ihlenfeld said he was “confident” that all 34 would be located and apprehended.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force led the investigation, a group consisting of members from the FBI, the DEA, the State Police, Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mineral, Hardy and Grant offices as well, and the Keyser Police Department, with assistance from the Hampshire County Prosecutor’s Office.
“We must continue to be diligent,” Sions said. “Fight this evil together.”
The Hampshire County residents indicted in the Davis case are as follows:
Erik Lee Kurz, 28, Augusta
Dylan Carl Keckler, 29, Augusta
Jeanette L. Henkel, 31, Augusta
Melissa Sue Cole, 47, Capon Bridge
Sharon Rene Wagoner, 58, Augusta
Paul Edward Pownall II, 42, Romney
Robert Bruce Stachow, 54, Shanks
Andrew Lee Jones, 33, Romney
Glenn Alen Robey, 58, Augusta
Dexter Horn, 28, Points
Michael Wade McIntire, 43, Augusta
Kaitlyn Marie Shanklin, 21, Augusta
The Hampshire County residents indicted in the Rollins case are as follows:
Erik Lee Kurz, 28, Augusta
Richard Lee Damewood II, 38, Purgitsville
Dylan Mitchell Lambert, 24, Augusta
Cassandra Rachelle Bowman, 28, Augusta
James Davis Graham, 40, Augusta
Stacey Lynn Malcolm, 37, Romney
Jeanette L. Henkel, 31, Augusta
Dylan Moyers, 23, Romney
The other indictments in the Davis case:
Warren Thomas Gray, 24, Baltimore, Md.
Michael Eugene Lucas Jr., 24, Middle River, Md.
Lisa Gail Crouse, 41, Cross Junction, Va.
Demarkco Tyree Canty, 20, Parkville, Md.
Noah Izreel Neverdon, 19, Parkville, Md.
Rachael Elaine Biggs, 34, Charmco
Nicholas Vasilios Hainis, 36, Nottingham, Md.
Heather Marie Alexander, 30, Winchester
Kody Michael Shriver, 23, Akron, Ohio
The other indictments in the Rollins case:
Donte Fields, 27, Baltimore, Md.
Gary Weldon, 35, Baltimore, Md.
Elrico Karon Scaff, 23, Ellicott City, Md.
