BLOOMERY — “He was just a good, all-American guy.”
Charles Daniel “Dan” Gladden was a Hampshire County resident who owned the “Gladden Farm” on Smokey Hollow Road since 1963.
About 20 years ago, Pete and Connie Peacemaker – Dan’s neighbors – started caring for the 315-acre farm until Dan passed away in 2011.
Though it’s been over a decade since Dan’s passing, he remains remembered as a “respected man in the community who touched a lot of people.”
Cody Landis is a Cross Junction resident who happened to be one of the lucky ones to have met Dan.
He recalled his great-grandfather, Pete Puffinburger, being best friends with Dan. The whole family was close, and one day, in the early 2000s, Cody’s dad, Jimmy Landis, bought an old Savage 99 in .300 Savage – a collectible from 1950 – from Dan.
“It was a sentimental thing,” Cody said.
“Dad knew Dan wasn’t going to live much longer, so he wanted something to remember him by.”
During a brisk hunting season morning, Cody decided to take that old gun out. He found himself following the track of an 8-point looking for a doe.
“He was walking real fast,” Cody recalled, “when I stopped. I timed it wrong. It stopped behind this medium-sized tree. I couldn’t shoot him behind the shoulder – where I normally shoot deer. All I could see was his neck sticking out.”
What started as bad timing and awkward positioning turned out to be a serendipitous act.
Cody aimed for the only visible part of the buck — the neck, and pulled the trigger. After Cody had shot the deer near Dan’s farm, he found out that the neck shot was… probably meant to be.
“Turns out Dan shot all his deer in the neck. It was like Dan sent the deer to me for me to get with his old deer gun.”
After what Cody had learned from Pete, he found a wave of wonder at the coincidence and took a picture to capture the miraculous moment. It was the first deer he had shot and killed with Dan’s gun.
Pete Peacemaker also found the phenomena interesting.
“I just kind of thought it was meant to be. It was strange how it all happened — like Dan was still there.”
Pete explained that everybody knew Dan as “farmer Dan.”
“He always wore his bibs everywhere he went, those denim bibs,” he said.
“He was a mountain of a man,” Pete continued – perhaps literally and figuratively.
He said that Dan was maybe 6’3-6’4, but Pete made sure to mention Dan and his wife, Thelma’s, hard work ethic.
“They always worked; they worked that farm.”
Pete recounted one of his favorite memories of Dan. Pete’s kids Dylan, Dyvon and Lexi would often sit on the back porch and eat homemade ice cream with Dan. Thelma always made the ice cream, and Dan often spent time with the Peacemaker family.
“The last time I talked to him, we ate homemade ice cream with him, and he passed away that night in his sleep,” Pete choked up.
“He was a big part of our lives.”
Around this time, 20 years ago, Pete gifted Dan the “Gladden Farm” sign that Cody posed in front of.
“I actually gave him that sign for Christmas,” he said.
Pete has lived in Bloomery all his life. With his house being 2 miles away from the Gladden farm, the Peacemakers regarded Dan as the friendly neighborhood farmer before Pete even came into the world.
Dan may be physically gone, but happy memories persist among those that knew him.
“Dan was like nobody else, that’s for sure,” Pete said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.