ROMNEY — An overview of county broadband projects was given at last Wednesday’s Hampshire County Development Authority board meeting.
Aaron Cox, Hampshire County’s broadband coordinator, reported that HardyNet expected to begin signing up customers in Capon Bridge within the week, through the county project funded by a HUD “Fiber to the Home” grant that is bringing fiberoptic service into Capon Bridge and extending it up Cold Stream Road.
Ten or 12 customers, most of them businesses, are waiting to sign up immediately, Cox said.
Cox also reported that Strasburg-based Virginia Air Networks has erected a 40-foot tower behind the Capon Bridge Dollar General store and is offering wireless high speed internet that is available just to customers in the tower’s line of sight — “not a lot of competition,” Cox said.
Cox said the county is “working its way through” some minor problems with the Carper’s Pike Community Connect project, funded by a USDA grant, which will provide fiber-based internet to approximately 600 customers in the southeastern part of the county.
The Carper’s Pike project, like the Capon Bridge project, will extend HardyNet coverage, and Cox also reported working on funding for an extension of HardyNet from Washington Gas in Kirby up to Romney.
Nothing was said about the center and north of the county, though technical problems at Taggart Hall prevented Cox from using Zoom to show maps of current plans.
When Board President Greg Bohrer asked about service to Augusta, Cox responded this was currently “not on his radar.”
