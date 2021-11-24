ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Commission’s power to override the school system’s mask mandate was discussed at length at last week’s County Commission meeting, with parent Micah Moreland demanding action after appealing unsuccessfully to the school board.
Moreland asked the commission to strike down the school mask mandate, which he said was affecting children “mentally, psychologically and physically.” He claimed to have data proving masks don’t stop the virus that he would leave with the commission.
Commission President Brian Eglinger told Moreland that the commission had been aware of his concerns and had done some research in advance on powers of the County Commission, adding that “in everything I’ve read, I don’t see where we have authority over school policy.”
He pointed out the County Commission’s role is primarily budgetary, as far as the schools were concerned, adding that the county collects taxes and turns 70% of them over to the schools, but does not have authority over school decisions.
The commissioners noted the same limitations apply to the county Health Department, which issued the recommendation the schools use to justify masks. Although Senate Bill 12, passed by the legislature in June, gives the commission authority to override rules issued by the Board of Health, a recommendation is not a rule.
All 3 commissioners said they personally opposed mask mandates, but they agreed they had no power to act in this case. Commissioner Bob Hott voiced a hope to “all get along,” adding “I don’t like to wear a mask, but I put one on.”
Commissioner Dave Cannon noted that it would be helpful to have a commissioner serve ex officio on the county board of health, as they do on other boards of other county agencies. He later made a motion that such a commissioner be appointed to serve, and that the County Commission take a stand on the mask mandate.
However, when asked to restate his motion, Cannon said only that “the County Commission gives people and city officials the liberty to make their own decisions,” and this appeared to be the motion passed by the commission.
Eglinger then made a motion that a letter “asking our questions” be sent to the governor’s office, CDC and attorney general, and this also passed, without specifying the questions to be asked. o
