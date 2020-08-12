ROMNEY — Small and large requests from community groups for financial assistance were tabled at Monday night’s Town Council meeting as Romney sorts out its finances.
“It would be ill-advised at this time to donate substantial sums of money when the financial status of the town is unknown,” Mayor Beverly Keadle told the council that the accounting firm the town is working with said to her.
The town has lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, roiling the budget.
Compounding the issue of unexpected declining revenue is the conversion to new accounting software that the town hasn’t mastered yet. Keadle said accounts don’t match up with balances at the banks, but did not elaborate.
Left in the lurch were requests from the Romney Fire Company and the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs, both pitched to the council during the public appearances time at the beginning of the meeting.
“I’m just asking for help,” Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said. “Everybody’s asking for money.”
He said his company’s fundraising is off $47,000 this year, which is 70 percent of its fundraising goal and 40 percent of its operating budget.
Keadle told him the request was “a hard sell.” The resolution that the council tabled would have authorized a town donation of “up to” $25,000.
“The Romney Fire Company is grateful for everything Mayor Keadle and the council does and continue to do,” Parsons said afterward.
GFWC President Judy Buckbee asked for $1,000 to help her group pay for the work it had done on the garden at the entrance to Indian Mound Cemetery.
The GFWC has maintained the space since 1994.
A third resolution to give the Parks and Recreation Commission up to $15,000 for the costs of a new block building to store the chlorine tanks was also tabled.
In other business:
• Westside resident David Johnson made an appeal for the town to either sell him property it owns that abuts his or do something to clean up the site of a sump pump.
Keadle had brought his request to the council a month ago and the panel expressed no interest in the sale.
“It’s a strange cut and it’s difficult to take care of it,” Maintenance Director Richard Kizer weighed in. “It would probably be of more benefit to an adjacent property.”
•Keri Shreve was promoted to business office manager at a starting salary of $18.27 an hour.
• Patrolman Lucas Eckerson’s resignation was accepted.
• A resolution to install decorative tree guards at a cost of $2,087 died for lack of a second.
• Keadle gave praise to the Boy Scouts and Refresh Restart Romney for planting trees and shrubs along the newly completed sidewalk on West Main Street.
• The bridge that needs to be replaced on the walking trail on the town’s northwest side should be in place by September and paving completed by the end of the year, Keadle told the council.
• An anonymous donation of $1,500 will pay for 4 more flower pots along Main and High streets. o
