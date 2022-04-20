The countdown to Election Day is kicking into high gear.
• Sample ballots are in this week’s Hampshire Review and they’ll run again in 2 weeks.
• Early voting starts next Wednesday (April 27) at 2 locations — the Courthouse in Romney and the old Capon Bridge Middle School. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The last day to early vote is May 7.
• Voter registration ended Tuesday. County Clerk Eric Strite will have a final registration total later this week.
• Voters have until May 4, 2 weeks from today, to request an absentee ballot.
• Voter ID cards with new precincts and polling places have been mailed out.
• Election Day is May 10.
* * *
The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce has handed out its endorsements for the May primary.
The Chamber is backing David McKinley over Alex Mooney in the 2nd Congressional District and incumbent Ruth Rowan over Darren Thorne in the 89th Delegate District.
The organization offered no endorsement in the 4-way Republican primary in the 88th Delegate District.
State Sen. Charles Trump also garnered an endorsement. He is unopposed for re-election in the 15th Senate District that covers Hampshire County.
