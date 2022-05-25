Over 150 years ago in 1866 the graves of local men who died in battle were decorated by Hampshire County women.
These strong, resourceful women formed an association to raise funds for a monument remembering their dead — soldiers, fathers, husbands and sons. Their purpose was twofold, commemorating their dead and providing support for the widows and children of these men.
With great effort and local support they achieved their goal and erected a monument in 1867. They were among the first to do so in the post-Civil War era.
Hampshire County will again continue the tradition of recognizing these citizens on Saturday, June 4. These events of the day are free and open to the public. It is an opportunity to experience local history in its own setting.
A tour of the trenches dug by Union soldiers at Mechanicsburg Gap will be organized at Taggart Hall Visitor Center at 9 a.m. Join the group for coffee and doughnuts with Fort Mill Ridge Foundation members. The Mechanicsburg Gap site is managed by the Fort Mill Ridge Foundation and the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources.
Visit Indian Mound Cemetery and see the 13th Virginia Volunteer Infantry drape a 30-foot garland on the monument. Hear the reading of the Hampshire County Honor Roll. See the musket salute. Flowers and flags will be placed on grave sites of these men both North and South.
Return to Taggart Hall at 3 p.m. to hear local historian Dan Oates talk about the creation of the trenches. Fort Mill Ridge President David Pancake will explain the formation of the foundation and its continuing purpose.
Noted Civil War author Steve French will be present to recount the story of Benjamin Maloney, a man caught up in the whirlwind of war.
