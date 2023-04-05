Easter is this Sunday, April 9, and the county’s prolific redbuds will soon adorn Cooper Mountain and other areas of the county in full bloom… maybe just in time for Easter. Maybe.
“I think they should be in full bloom around Easter,” Regional Forester Bill Pownell said after checking the trees last week.
Last season’s winter storm and harsh winds caused chaos in the county, with thousands of power outages lasting several weeks. During that storm in December, the redbud beauties suffered slight damage from the weight of the ice and wind. Fortunately, the breakage of those branches were minor.
Pownell said that a small stretch on Cooper Mountain might not be as “magnificent” as it was in the past, but it will still be a pleasant sight of lush lavender pink.
The 150-yard stretch lies on the right side, driving from the county’s western side of the mountain toward Capon Bridge.
The eastern redbud is known to be one of the first native plants to blossom in the Mountain State. Folks here may finally sigh in relief at the county’s official sign of spring and wave goodbye to winter.
