CAPON BRIDGE — With negotiations over replacing the Duff Lane bridge nearing their conclusion, the town of Capon Bridge finds it will need more money to settle than can be found in the town’s general fund.
Establishing a municipal building commission appears to be their only option. Next Tuesday the Town Council will hold a public hearing and final vote on the necessary ordinance.
The town has 2 choices, Acting Mayor Laura Turner said in a special meeting Monday night — “buy the property or build the bridge.” Either would be far too expensive to be covered by funds on hand.
Though the town cannot legally incur more debt than can be covered by its general fund, state law allows it to set up a building commission to assume the necessary debt.
The town was ordered to accept responsibility for maintaining the bridge in a court decision issued last October, and sued for contempt of court in April for failure to act.
A 2nd hearing on the new court case was to be held July 31, and Turner said she had not yet received an update following this second hearing.
Terry and Wanda Brinker and Eric and Debbie McDonald filed the original lawsuit in October 2017, asking the town to maintain the Duff Lane bridge over Dillons Run after it was declared unsafe. The bridge provides the only access to their properties south of Dillons Run.
An October 2019 decision in the case held the town responsible for repairing or replacing the bridge, and the town asked lawyer Royce Saville to negotiate a settlement with the property owners. The town assumed these negotiations were ongoing when the property owners returned to court this April to demand action.
At their April meeting, the Town Council had voted to seize the properties by eminent domain if necessary, planning to turn them into a public use area along the creek. Saville has reportedly been trying to negotiate purchase of the 2 properties affected.
In the meantime, the bridge had collapsed, and the Thrasher Group estimated it would take $565,000 to replace it.
With no update on negotiations available, the council voted Monday night to go ahead and set up the building commission needed to secure the necessary funding once a settlement is reached.
A first vote was taken Monday night on the building commission ordinance, the full text of which appears as a legal ad in section D of today’s Hampshire Review.
A public hearing on the ordinance will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, prior to the 7 p.m. Town Council meeting at which the town is hoping for an update on progress settling the court case.
Once the ordinance is passed, 3 citizens of Capon Bridge are to be appointed to the new building commission, one each for a 3-, 4-, and 5-year term. Members of the building commission are not allowed to hold any other office other than notary public, and must be residents of the town. No more than 2 can be of the same political party.
In other business, the council also approved asking local contractors for bids on removal of concrete and other bridge debris from Dillon’s Run.
Election results were canvassed, with no change in the results, and the winners will be sworn in at next Tuesday’s council meeting. A total of 9 ballots were cast.
Mayor Turner noted that the town is also seeking a recorder, since Josie Bauknecht has resigned effective July 31.
