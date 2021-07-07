ROMNEY — After a hiatus last year thanks to everyone’s least favorite virus, the Hampshire County Arts and Music Festival is back for Fall 2021.
The 1-day event will be held on the Taggart lawn in Romney, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., and there’s going to be a little something for everyone.
Into art? There will be artist demonstrations and art sales courtesy of members of the Hampshire County Arts Council. Demonstrations of art forms from basketry to books, painting to pet portraits will be going on during the event, which, in its 3rd year, is still a fledgling.
“We’re excited about all the things we have going on,” said Joanne Snead, member of the Arts Council, who is playing a large role in the planning of this fall’s festival.
If music is more your jam, then you’re in luck: there will be no shortage of tunes at the festival, thanks to local talents like the Hampshire Ukulele Club, the Honey Bee Community Chorus, and Critton Hollow Band.
Twenty-year-old Madison Wrye will be performing as well, alongside Jan and Neil Gillies, who promise a unique performance.
On Friday, Sept. 3, The River House will hold an open mic competition from 5-9 p.m., and the 3 winners from the competition will also perform at the festival.
Expressions Dance and Tumbling Studio will hold 3 exhibitions throughout the day, showcasing young talent from around the area.
In addition to music and art, there’s an environmental theme to the festival as well, opening the door for various demonstrations and activities that call to mind the nature around us and how we can play a part in preserving it.
The “Earth Art” section of the festival will see a pollination station (where festivalgoers can learn all about bees from the Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association), build a bee house or be a part of the construction on the pollinator totem sculpture, which, once completed, will be installed in Romney’s Depot Station Park.
“The totem is going to be 8 to 10 feet tall,” described Snead. “We have the basic frame of it, Hampshire Metals did the frame. We’ve got all the glass pieces for it, and people can be a part of it at the festival.”
On top of having a stellar entertainment lineup, the festival will also have food and a wine bar courtesy of the Co-op.
Right now, Snead said she’s on the hunt for a few more artists to participate with a booth at the festival.
“Nine or 10 artists have committed,” she admitted, “but we have probably had 15 in the past.”
Art that is showcased at the festival must be juried to ensure it’s original work, and those interested in submitting art must submit 3 photos. Artists that have been previously accepted for sale and display in a HCAC Fine Arts Show, Studio Tours and Art in Public Places, as well as the Co-op, Tamarack, The River House or Lost River Cooperative are automatically accepted.
Information and registration forms are available at hampshirearts.org and are due by Aug. 15. There’s a $20 fee for holding a space, which is automatically refunded when the artist finishes participating in the festival.
Anyone wanting more information about participating in the festival should contact Cindy Cole Fulton at cindycolefulton@gmail.com
