Add in absentees, and election interest runs high
ROMNEY — By last Thursday morning Hampshire County had more people vote early in person than showed up for all of early voting in the June 9 primary.
“Easily by lunchtime,” County Clerk Eric Strite said of passing June’s total of 357 early voters.
Election officers knew business was going to be brisk when a couple of people were on the Courthouse steps waiting to vote at 7:15 a.m. last Wednesday, 45 minutes before the polls opened. By 8 a.m., the number was up to 2 dozen.
As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1,335 people had voted early. That compares to 1,126 by lunchtime Tuesday in the 2016 presidential election.
In addition, 923absentee ballots had been received by Friday afternoon. That’s down from the primary election, when uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic was higher, spurring 2,335 people to vote by mail here. But it’s nearly 9 times higher than 2016, when only 118 cast absentee ballots.
“It’s going smoothly,” Strite said Tuesday morning as he worked his way through the Courthouse, answering questions from voters and checking on staff.
Outside, the line stretched down the steps and up Main Street just as it has daily since last Wednesday. About 250 people have voted in person each day.
Early voting wraps up Saturday (Oct. 31). Polls are open at the Courthouse in Romney from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Next Tuesday, polls open at 6:30 a.m. in the 17 polling places around the county that will serve Hampshire’s 23 precincts.
To find your precinct, visit https://services.sos.wv.gov/Elections/Voter/FindMyPollingPlace
Fill in your name and date of birth and you will be told what precinct you are voting in and where it is located.
Strite said several early voters said they would serve as election judges.
“We’re going to be well staffed,” he said. o
If you’re voting early
Polling Place locations
For the Nov. 3 general election. Precincts with polling places moved are in bold type.
2: Capon Valley Ruritan Club, 9788 Capon River Road, Yellow Spring
4: Capon Bridge Ruritan, 3223 Northwestern Pike
5: John Cornwell School, 58 Ray Queen Drive, Levels
6: Capon Bridge Middle School, 75 Capon School St.
7: Island Hill Church, Community Building, moved to Slanesville Fire Company
8: Slanesville Fire Company, 6951 Bloomery Pike
9: John Cornwell School, 58 Ray Queen Drive, Levels
10: Hampshire County Health Department moved to Augusta Fire Company, 15690 Northwestern Pike
11: Slanesville Ruritan Building, 6458 Bloomery Pike
12: Augusta Fire Company, 15690 Northwestern Pike
14: Romney Fire Company, 175 S. High St.
15: Mill Creek Ruritan Building, 4651 Purgitsville Pike
16: Hampshire County Courthouse moved to Romney Fire Company, 175 S. High St.
17: Romney Elementary School, 45 School St.
18: Dept. of Motor Vehicles moved to Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way.
19: Dept. of Natural Resources moved to Romney Fire Company, 175 S. High St.
20: Romney Senior Center, 280 School St.
21: Old Rio Schoolhouse, 11644 Delray Road, Rio
22: Augusta Elementary School, 61 Pancione Loop
23: Grassy Lick-Kirby Community Center, 11924 Grassy Lick Road, Kirby
24: Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way
25: Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School, 43 Education Lane, Springfield
26: Green Spring Park kitchen moved to Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School, 43 Education Lane, Springfield
28: Jersey Mountain Ruritan Building, 81 Ruritan Drive, Three Churches
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.