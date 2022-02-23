Some of the deer hunters charged with 223 counts of illegal activity by West Virginia Natural Resource Police last month are now also facing charges of illegal fishing in Maryland last August — all off the same investigation.
Colton Broadwater, his father, Gregory Broadwater, and former Mineral County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Biggs were charged in Garrett County, based off photos obtained during the poaching investigation and turned over to Maryland authorities.
Biggs was pictured with a large trout in the catch-and-return special trout management area of the Potomac River near Barnum, just east of Jennings Randolph Lake.
Another photo showed the Broadwaters fishing in the restricted area below the Jennings Randolph Lake dam.
Maryland Natural Resources Police Sgt. Michael Friend said the public is prohibited from entering the area, so fishing is not allowed there.
Tyler Biggs and Colton Broadwater were also charged with false entry into public records in Maryland.
The pair apparently claimed to have killed deer in Maryland, the West Virginia investigation found, but Friend said all the deer were killed in the Mountain State.
“None were killed in Maryland,” he said.
All but 2 of the 223 deer-hunting charges in West Virginia are misdemeanors. Tyler Biggs’ father, Christopher, faces the only 2 felonies — 1 count each of forgery and conspiracy in poaching-related offenses.
Christopher Biggs was suspended from his position as head of Allegany County’s emergency services when the charges were announced.
Tyler Biggs has preliminary hearings in Grant, Mineral and Hampshire counties’ magistrate courts scheduled.
He’ll appear in Romney at 9:20 a.m. April 26 on a charge of taking a deer illegally near Junction.
His 1st court date is 2 p.m. March 24 in Grant County.
He’s 1 of 4 defendants who will appear between 8:30 and 10 a.m., April 8 or 11 in Mineral County, along with Colton Broadwater, Christopher Biggs and Robert “Beau” Horner Jr.
In addition to the lone count here, Hampshire Prosecutor Rebecca Miller is handling the charges in Mineral County, where all 8 defendants live and the bulk of the violations are alleged.
Mineral County Prosecutor Cody Pancake was recused from the case because of his office’s relationship with the Mineral County Sheriff’s office where Tyler Biggs and another defendant, Dalton Dolly, were employed.
Bradley Goldizen is prosecuting about 2 dozen counts against Biggs in Grant County.
Besides the Biggses, the Broadwaters, Dolly and Beau Horner, Ivy Rodehaver and Beau’s father Robert Horner are charged.
Colton Broadwater faces the most charges, 90 in total.
The 24-year-old is charged with 2 counts of failure to register deer, 11 counts of spotlighting, 14 counts of illegal wildlife possession, 8 counts of conspiracy, 9 counts of hunting in closed season, 10 counts of hunting from vehicle, 11 counts of nighttime hunting, 5 counts of loaded firearm in vehicle, 1 count of uncased firearm in vehicle, 5 counts of trespassing, 9 counts of exceeding yearly deer limit and 1 count of receiving or transferring stolen property.
Collectively the cases involve at least 27 antlered deer, many of them classified as trophy bucks by West Virginia. Those carry additional penalties of $2,500 to $10,000 to replace.
