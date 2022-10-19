Paying tribute to her famous father, Karen Knotts is bringing her one-woman show All Tied Up in Knotts to the region as the Highland Arts Unlimited season continues at 3 p.m., Oct. 23 at the Church-McKee Arts Center.
Knotts wrote her book, “All Tied Up in Knotts,” and now tours the country with her show in remembrance of her father, West Virginia’s own Don Knotts.
“When my father, Don Knotts, passed away in February 2006, I wanted to pay tribute to him in the way I knew him best: as an amazing, loving dad,” said Knotts. “I try to capture the essence of Don, the man, because I always thought he was the funniest when he was just being himself. I would stand outside the door where he was rehearsing and listen to him run his lines over and over in different ways. It sounded like a concert pianist going over each bar with different emphasis.”
Knotts remembers a down to earth father with strong family values sharing how her dad would have them study the World Book Encyclopedia after dinner.
“It’s a father-daughter story about growing up in a celebrity ‘Diva’ world with the love of Mayberry,” says Knotts.
“Destiny knocked on Dad’s door when he got a small part in a Broadway play starring Andy Griffith. In the 1960s, Andy was set to star in a sitcom about a small town sheriff. Dad called him and asked, ‘Could you use a deputy?’ …and Barney Fife was born,” she recalls.
“I have fond memories of visiting the set of Mayberry and seeing cast members like Ron Howard (Opie), and Frances Bavier (Aunt Bea). They were not like their TV characters,” Knotts says.
“Fast forward to the 1970s, I was a teenager attending Beverly Hills High, while Dad was doing variety shows with Bill Cosby and Tim Conway. As an adult, Dad encouraged me with both my acting and librarian careers. I love revisiting these memories of our special father-daughter bond,” she concludes.
Tickets for the performance are $25 and can be purchased at the door or on Eventbrite.com.
Admission for the upcoming concert is free to HAU members and Potomac State College students. Area students under 18 are admitted free and young children are admitted free with a paying adult.
Special requirements can be arranged for persons with disabilities with advanced notice, by calling 304-788-9465.
For tickets and information please call 304-788-3066 or 304-788-9465.
The Highland Arts season will continue with West Virginia’s own Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. will be returning to Keyser for his Christmas Show at 3 p.m. Dec. 4.
This year’s programs are dedicated to Dr. Charles Whitehill for his many years of service to Highland Arts Unlimited, Inc.
Highland Arts is an all-volunteer organization that depends on individual memberships and, if approved, financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts, and financial support from the Mineral County Board of Education, with generous in-kind support from WVU-Potomac State.
