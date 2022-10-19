Knotts

Karen Knotts

Paying tribute to her famous father, Karen Knotts is bringing her one-woman show All Tied Up in Knotts to the region as the Highland Arts Unlimited season continues at 3 p.m., Oct. 23 at the Church-McKee Arts Center.

Knotts wrote her book, “All Tied Up in Knotts,” and now tours the country with her show in remembrance of her father, West Virginia’s own Don Knotts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.