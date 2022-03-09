ROMNEY — A routine status hearing for the teen accused of murdering his cousin in July 2020 dropped a couple of tantalizing tidbits of legal jockeying last week.
• Defense attorneys for 17-year-old Austin Holmes-Evans said a plea agreement their client was ready to accept is on hold because of concerns from his father.
• Prosecutor Rebecca Miller said that if a plea agreement can’t be reached, she wants the trial delayed because of “new information” her office just received in the last few weeks that would change the nature of the case.
“This case make take a turn if it does not go to plea,” Miller said, “based on new information that just came to light.”
By the end of Thursday’s 40-minute hearing, Judge Carter Williams had set another hearing for March 21 to consider a plea agreement and postponed the trial from next week to mid-May.
None of the attorneys would discuss details of the plea or the new findings after the hearing ended.
Holmes-Evans stands accused of 1st-degree murder of his 14-year-old cousin Johnny Adams in July 2020.
Holmes-Evans, then 16, was arrested at the time on a burglary charge. His identity was not revealed because of his age until a grand jury handed up 5 counts against him last May — 1st-degree murder, burglary, kidnapping, use of a firearms in a felony and concealing human remains.
Defense attorney Craig Manford on Thursday told Judge Williams that Holmes-Evans’ father, Steve, raised concerns over whether his son had the maturity to comprehend the consequences of a guilty plea.
“I’ve never been concerned about my client’s competency,” Manford said, “but he’s not my son.”
Defense co-counsel Dan James expressed the same confidence in the teen, who will turn 18 later this month.
“I do not have qualms about my client’s competence whatsoever,” James said.
Miller noted that hearings on plea agreements, called a plea colloquy, include a section for the judge to question the defendant and determine if that person has the mental capacity to understand the charges and penalties and to assist in his or her defense.
In the end, Manford offered to bring in a psychologist to evaluate Holmes-Evans and have a report for the court to consider on March 21.
Williams pointed out that the attorneys’ responsibility was to their defendant, not his parents, even if he is a minor for a few more days. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.