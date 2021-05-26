After 6 years and 1 pandemic, Stephanie Shoemaker is stepping down as Hampshire County’s health director to pursue her dream job, opening the door for Lead Nurse Tamitha Wilkins to replace her here.
“Nursing home administration is what I went to school for,” Shoemaker explained Monday.
She leaves her position with the Hampshire County Health Department at the end of this week to take over as administrator of Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby next month.
“It’s been in the plan all along,” Shoemaker said, “but there hadn’t been any positions here locally.”
Shoemaker took on her Health Department role in 2015 — a role that exploded into critical importance 14 months ago when the Covid-19 pandemic made its way here.
It was a situation Shoemaker said her department was ready for — as much as anyone could be — because of the planning and networking with other local agencies that began a couple of years earlier.
That’s perhaps the biggest lesson from her that she carries forward with her career change.
“I learned a lot about community and working with partners to get things accomplished,” Shoemaker said. “Without doing it together we can accomplish nothing.”
Those relationships, Wilkins said Monday, will be vital going forward.
“I’ll be trying to get new relations going and keep the ones we already have,” she said.
Wilkins will be a busy woman, taking on the role of administrator while still handling duties as lead nurse until that position is filled.
In addition, she and the Health Board will be looking for a new health director. Dr. Thomas Daugherty has given notice that he’s ready to retire. Wilkins said he could stay until the position is filled, hopefully before year’s end.
Mary Sas of Hampshire Memorial Hospital chairs the Health Board. She said Shoemaker goes with the board’s best wishes and Wilkins takes over with their full backing.
“Stephanie and Tamitha have just been the A Team,” Sas said.
They worked tirelessly — as did so many healthcare professionals — through the pandemic.
“It’s 24/7. It really is,” Shoemaker said in January. “It’s the same way for the staff — daylight to sunset. People have your home phone number and call you in the evening.”
Sas had praise for Daugherty too. The retired orthopedic surgeon had worked at HMH’s Rural Health Clinic when he was appointed health director in late 2014.
“He’s been so involved,” she said. “So many times the medical director just signs papers.”
Wilkins is on her 2nd stint with the Health Department. She began with the agency in 2001, spending 4 years with the Right from the Start program. Wilkins became a school nurse in 2005, but returned to the Health Department in 2012.
Shoemaker had praise for her colleague and successor.
“She is so knowledgeable and efficient,” Shoemaker said. “I have no worries the work is going to get done.
“Tamitha has ties to this community. This is her life; this is her home so she’s going to put 100 percent of herself into this job and grow the work we do in the community.”
Wilkins summed it up this way:
“It’s nice to be able to do something for your home community you grew up in.”
