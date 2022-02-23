The raging inflation that is grinding this country down is not monetary, it is rage inflation.
Everybody, it seems, is outraged by everybody else — foaming at the mouth over tweets, texts, posts, remarks, books, 40-year-old high school yearbook pictures, items of clothing, wearing or not wearing masks, getting or not getting vaccinated, race, religion, politics, real or imagined insults, assaults and multiple other umbrages.
Not only has the number and frequency of rages increased exponentially, but the expression of them has intensified similarly. Today, an outrage not expressed by multiple death threats to the offender is hardly worth mentioning.
Outraged Kens and Karens feel entitled to express their disgruntlement not just by trolling people who somehow offend them on social media, but by accosting them in public places, waving guns at them (sometimes actually shooting them) and quite often sending an email describing in lurid detail the manner in which they intend to butcher the offender’s entire family.
This of course is a sure sign of a disintegrating society. A culture that cannot instill in its citizens restraint, that cannot maintain in the public square boundaries of civil discourse and behavior, by definition is not civilized.
The larger the number of people who routinely participate in riots and mass shootings, who respond to any perceived affront with insults and vulgarities and guns, the fewer the people who stand between them and utter dissolution of society.
The question before us now is, once a culture has begun to spring leaks like ours has, once the behavior of ordinary people has deteriorated as has our population’s, how do you get back?
How do you reboot decency and courtesy and tolerance and restraint when they have fled the scene?
Outrage sells papers and draws eyeballs to TV news and ears to shock radio and podcasts; kindness does not.
Outrage sells books; nuanced explanations of events do not.
Outrage and the outrageous draw people into the streets to support their cause; compassion does not.
I’m afraid the answer to the question above, about rebooting a whole society, is: you don’t.
