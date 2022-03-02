ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Committee on Aging asked for help at last Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, reporting problems with the Romney Senior Center’s kitchen facilities.
The kitchen is used to prepare meals for delivery to homebound seniors as well as food served at both the Romney and High View Senior Centers.
Melinda Chambers, chairwoman of the Committee on Aging Board of Directors, reported that Director Julie Linger realized the need for renovation while spending a lot of time working in the kitchen after long-time nutrition program director Diane Smith died, and the woman being trained to replace Smith took another job.
Chambers hoped Covid funds might be available for kitchen renovations, and later suggested that kitchen equipment from John J. Cornwell Elementary School, which is closing, might be used.
Commissioner Dave Cannon reported Linger had asked him to take a look, and he recommended that she bring the problem to the commission as a whole.
He said the need for kitchen renovations became urgent as demand has increased. Last January about 100 meals a day went out for delivery. Now there are 200.
The biggest expense would be for new kitchen equipment, Cannon noted, while suggesting moving a partition in the kitchen area to allow for more counter space might help for now.
Commissioner Bob Hott suggested having Clerk of the Works Matthew Hott come up with a recommendation and then look for funding, and the commissioners voted to have both Matt Hott and county maintenance assess kitchen needs.
In other business, Commission President Brian Eglinger reported he and the county prosecutor participated in a conference call with the state attorney general, who said he preferred not to give a written answer to the commission’s question about prohibiting masks in schools, since House Bill 2071 prohibiting mask mandates was still before the Legislature.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said that boards of education look to the state board of education for guidance on setting rules, not to the county commissioners.
Cannon reported being asked by the state school superintendent to serve on a new advisory board for the School for the Deaf and Blind.
Along with previously reported developments, including health and human services’s interest in the old deaf elementary school and Eastern College’s interest in space to offer satellite classes, Cannon mentioned Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle’s hope to use one of the buildings as a police station.
County broadband coordinator Aaron Cox received the commission’s support for a U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Grant application to pay for 180 miles of fiber optic line for the north-central portion of the county. Cox reported costs were rising, including a 30% increase in the cost of fiber, and he was having difficulty locating routers.
Greg Rinker and Larry See reported that Parks and Recreation has “pretty well wrapped up” work on the new conference center in Hampshire Park, with 4-H donating time and money for landscaping.
Parks and Recreation now hopes to renovate the old bunkhouse, which could serve as an emergency shelter if the county ever needed one. Rinker added that grants might be available for this, and Eglinger suggested working with county Emergency Management Director Brian “Tad” Malcolm.
Malcolm received permission from the commission to sell a surplus ambulance, and reported the county ambulance service responded to 271 of the 273 alerts it received in January, for a 99% response rate.
Among questions from the audience at the end of the meeting, David Floyd asked who would get the money from the ambulance sale, and was assured that it would go to the county ambulance service.
The commissioners reviewed bids and chose Metz Electric in Cumberland to install new locks on courthouse doors. Cannon said choosing Metz Electric had saved the county $20,000.
Cannon praised County Assessor Norma Wagoner, noting only 1 complaint about an assessment was brought before the county board of equalization and review.
The commission voted to give $2,500 to Capon Bridge’s Founders Day Festival, planned for the last week in September.
The commissioners appointed Carol Shaw and Steve Bailes to the Hampshire County Landmarks Commission, at the request of Landmarks Commission President Dave Parker. Parker said the commission is nearing the end of its work identifying all the county’s cemeteries.
