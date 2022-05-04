BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has confessed to shooting another hunter Saturday morning in the woods off Patterson Creek Road, Natural Resources Police say.
Colton Jon Shoemaker, 28, was killed around 6:30 a.m. while hunting wild turkeys on the Carl Rexrode farm.
David Haggerty, 68, of Burlington was arrested and charged with 2 counts of felony wanton endangerment. He is being held at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.
Court documents say Shoemaker and his girlfriend, Cody Jose, were setting out decoys when “they heard twigs break behind them and saw a hunter sit down by a tree.”
A little bit later, the pair heard turkeys above their location, so they turned to face uphill. As they waited to see what the gobblers did, a gunshot hit Shoemaker, fired from a .243 rifle.
Jose, Haggerty and the landowner Rexrode loaded Shoemaker into a truck and drove him to meet first responders.
The documents say Haggerty admitted to accidently shooting Shoemaker, thinking he was shooting a turkey.
The case remains under investigation. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.