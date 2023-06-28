Eastern check

 (Left to right) Melissa Shockey, director of workforce education, Kristie Long, health occupations teacher and Michelle Smith, healthcare workforce program coordinator for the Perkins Reserve Grant.

MOOREFIELD — Melissa Shockey, Director of Workforce Education at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College (Eastern), presented second checks of $23,937.42 to Kristie Long, Health Occupations Teacher at Hampshire High School, and Alex Cork, Principal of Tucker County High School, for both school’s EKG and Phlebotomy dual enrollment programs.

High school students have enrolled in their respective high school’s dual-enrollment program with Eastern to advance progress toward a career pathway in healthcare.

