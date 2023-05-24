AUGUSTA — One of only two homeschool graduations in the state will be held in just over a week in Augusta – where seven graduates will receive their diplomas and move on to the next chapter of their lives.
The commencement will be held at Seeds of Grace Acres in Augusta, and owner Natalie Anderson is one of the main voices coordinating the event.
“This idea really manifested when our family began homeschooling a few years ago,” Anderson said. “I found…there really wasn’t a whole lot of opportunities available for our local homeschool community, so I wrote it down as a goal – to be able to offer homeschool events like this as our business grew.”
Only two homeschool graduation ceremonies are being held this year statewide, and the one in Augusta will be held June 3 from 1 to 5 p.m. The seven graduates will run through rehearsal first, and the ceremony itself will be at 3 p.m.
There’s a stage, too, and graduates will even be able to walk across in symbolization of moving into the next stage of their lives.
Families are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for the ceremony, and should be aware that this is an outdoor venue – mostly grass, with several spots of uneven ground.
The parking lot will hold between 80 and 100 vehicles, so maybe plan to carpool, if you can.
The event isn’t put on or sponsored by Hampshire County in any way, Anderson clarified – “just a big dream that has finally come to fruition.”
The ceremony’s prayer will be delivered by pastor Dave Bradfield of Hope Christian Church, and Hampshire High School senior Katie Dice will sing the National Anthem.
Romney’s Kathee Rogers will also share a few words with graduates and attendees, and a professional photographer will be on scene to capture the moment as each graduate walks across the stage.
Programs will also be available the day of the ceremony, listing names and accomplishments of the seven graduates.
There’s already a waiting list of 30 seniors for next year, Anderson said, so while the event itself is inaugural this year, word is traveling fast. Some of this year’s graduates are coming from as far as Charleston.
Anderson is one of the admins of the “Hampshire Homebodies” Facebook page, which is a group of homeschooling families in the county. The page was founded by Steve Bailes 12 years ago, and Anderson said each family is committed to conducting education in the way that works for them.
One thing they all have in common, however, is the desire to celebrate graduating students and give them their time to shine.
“We are extremely grateful that these kids will get their time to shine; they work so hard all year showing self-discipline and initiative, and now they finally will have a chance to be honored for it,” Anderson said. “Based on feedback, we look forward to making this an annual event for many years to come.”
