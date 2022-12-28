NORTH RIVER — A house fire in the wee hours of the morning on Christmas Eve resulted in a total loss for the Blomquist family.
The fire was called in shortly before 3 a.m., and crews from Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral and Frederick counties responded to the blaze. No one was hurt during the incident.
Eric Blomquist said that his household didn’t have power that night, so the generator was running. At about 2:40 a.m., Eric said his wife told him she could smell something. He went to check the basement and when he went back upstairs, there was lots of smoke.
He and his wife yelled for the kids upstairs, and their daughter Izzy, 17, put a blanket over her younger brother’s head, because he has asthma. She carried him, took her cousin’s hand, and they all went outside; Eric had to go back inside for 1 of their 2 dogs. Everyone made it out OK. “By then, we could see flames in the living room coming through the wall,” Eric said.
As far as the cause of the fire goes, the damage was extensive.
“I suspect it came from the flue,” Eric said Tuesday morning. “Nothing electrical or anything like that. It’s a total loss, tough; I don’t know how they (the insurance company) would figure anything out now.
“But that’s just speculation; I’m no fire marshal,” he added.
Eric thanked Statton Clark (and family) for providing the Blomquist family with a house he had just built, where they got a Christmas tree from his sister-in-law and mattresses from Levi Bullett.
The following day they checked in to Romney’s South Branch Inn.
He was also grateful for Brian Hott, with First National Bank in Romney, who asked Judy Lee to help set up the family with their atm card.
His boss Charul Seoni went out of his way to get money out of his bank and drove 2 hours to meet the family by 9 a.m. in case the bank couldn’t set up their accounts.
“Just so we could have Christmas for the 2 kids,” Eric explained.
Temperatures were in the single digits, and the cold weather actually affected the firefighting operations, said Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons.
“It was a struggle with the frigid temperatures,” he said. “Everything was freezing up and hampered the operations.”
He added that the crews worked hard to overcome adversity while battling the blaze, and expressed gratitude to the area volunteers and the EMS staff – they used their ambulances as warming station for fire company members to thaw out.
Word has traveled fast about the devastating blaze. Over $28,000 has been raised already to help the family after the Christmas Eve fire rendered their home and possessions a total loss. A GoFundMe has been established by a family friend, and the goal is $50,000.
“Tragedy is bad at any time, but around the holidays makes it worse for sure,” Parsons added.
Eric said that over 200 people have reached out, and that the family is taking it “day by day.”
“Everybody has reached out. I’ve gotten probably 50 gift cards. People are dropping off cash, clothes,” he said. “The community, man, is just amazing. The good thing is that I will be able to thank them in person.”
