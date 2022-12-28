NORTH RIVER — A house fire in the wee hours of the morning on Christmas Eve resulted in a total loss for the Blomquist family.

The fire was called in shortly before 3 a.m., and crews from Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral and Frederick counties responded to the blaze. No one was hurt during the incident.

