SUNRISE SUMMIT — Blessings of Hope is partnering with Haven of Hope once again for a community food giveaway on Tuesday, June 2.
On Tuesday evening, starting at 5 p.m. and running until 8 p.m., Blessings of Hope will be up at Hampshire High School providing their “community blessings food boxes,” which allow you to either sponsor a box of food to give to someone in need or to reserve a free food box your family if needed. When you sponsor a box, you pick it up at the drive-through outreach location and take it to the family in need.
This giveaway is a ticketed event, so you must purchase a ticket and bring a printed or digital copy to the pickup location at HHS. The event will be in a drive-through style, so remember to stay in your vehicle and follow the directions given by volunteers to ensure the safety of everyone and the following of necessary guidelines.
For the Eventbrite link to buy your tickets and reserve a box of food, see the Haven of Hope Greenhouse Facebook page.
For any additional questions, contact Naomi King by texting 717-725-3243 or messaging her on Facebook. To learn about Blessings of Hope and their community outreach, visit their website at www.blessingsofhope.com.
