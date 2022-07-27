Roadwork on the Slanesville Pike has created delays this week and next.
Expect delays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Monday through Aug. 5, a Friday, the Division of Highways says.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 4:49 pm
DOH is installing culverts on the road between Route 29 North and Jersey Mountain Road.
Significant delays are expected and drivers should seek alternate routes if possible.
As always, the schedule depends on the weather.
* * *
This week’s Foodie Friday in Romney has a Hawaiian theme with 4 featured chefs.
The menu will feature grilled pork, Huli Huli chicken, meatballs, salads and pineapple cake.
It runs from 4 to 8 p.m. in the lawn of the Mytinger House, 51 W. Gravel Lane, behind the Co-op on South Marsham Street.
* * *
Numbers are still elevated, but Hampshire County has been in the green for the last 2 days on West Virginia’s 5-color tracking map for Covid-19.
The county Health Department reported 29 active cases Monday evening, out of 61 newly diagnosed cases over the previous 7 days. None were hospitalized.
Hampshire was 1 of only 8 green counties on Tuesday’s map. Two were gold and the other 45 yellow, including all those surrounding Hampshire.
* * *
How about ice cream and a college education?
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College staff members will be on hand at Hanging Rocks Ice Cream Shop, 3753 Cumberland Road (Route 28 North) for a pop-up informational event from 4 to 8 p.m. today (Wednesday, July 27).
Eastern reps will talk about short-term workforce training options ranging from welding to healthcare, as well as academic programs.
For more information, visit easternwv.edu or call 304-434-8000.
* * *
Breezeline, which provides TV, phone and Internet service to the Romney and Springfield area, has been named industry publication Cablefax’s multi-system operator of the year.
The publication cited Breezeline’s extensive growth over the past year, including the official rebrand from Atlantic Broadband to Breezeline, launch of Fiber to the Home, its Breezeline streaming TV service and a new managed WiFi solution called WiFi Your Way for homes and businesses as key factors for the selection.
* * *
West Virginia’s average gas price fell 11.6 cents last week, averaging $4.44 Monday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in the state. Prices The average fell 40.2 cents from a month ago, but is still $1.42 higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 15.6 cents last week, averaging $4.31 Monday. The national average is down 57 cents from a month ago, but is still $1.17 higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell another 13.0 cents last week and stood at $5.41 per gallon Sunday.
