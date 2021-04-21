Either I just don't get it or the pros don't. You decide.
Here's the set-up.
I (and I figure that includes you too) can't watch television these days without encountering commercials that have turned body parts and some of our most personal ailments into cartoon characters.
I'm not talking about the giant foods that attack the guy in the antacid commercials.
I'm talking toenail fungus, mucous, a walking colon and the in-house dis-favorite, purple poop.
It's enough to make a grown man cry. Or at least cringe. Or change channels. Or record what I want to watch so I can fast-forward past the commercials I don't.
Why, oh why, do they do it?
Well Jay Bolling, the CEO of healthcare marketer PulseCX, says a big reason is that by turning a bladder into a creature of its own, outside your body, it creates a distance for the problem (weak bladder) that allows people who might otherwise be squeamish or embarrassed deal with it better. It makes the bladder a separate thing, not something that's part of them.
Well, OK. There might be something to that and I hope to God that they've done some scientific social research (no, that's not a contradiction in terms) to back up the claim. I'd hate to think it's just a horribly misguided groupthink by a bunch of money-grubbing marketers to fleece big drug companies.
Not that I'm a huge fan or defender of big drug companies, mind you.
There's a word for what these marketers are doing: anthropomorphism. That's giving human characteristics to something other than a human. It's used a lot in literature and entertainment and yes, I'm a big fan of "101 Dalmatians (the original animated movie, not the Glenn Close one)."
But I don't want to see walking bladders or grumpy bowels or Joisy-talking mucous dribbling across my TV screen nightly.
That's where I think the marketers are either wrong or the biggest drug-company-scammers of all time.
Sure, anthropomorphizing these body parts and ailments might create emotional distance for sufferers, but do they sell products?
Other than Jublia's toe fungus and Mucinex's mucous man, I couldn't tell you a single brand that goes with any of the rest. And since I don't have toe fungus, I don't care about Jublia and if I have a mucous problem, I buy a house brand at Rite-Aid or Wal-Mart that's a lot cheaper than Mucinex, thank you very much.
In fact, most of these irritating-bowel commercials are for prescription drugs that a very small percentage of us even need to consider. And say that I do have toe fungus, I'm not going to go to my doctor demanding Jublia. I'm going to say, "Doc, I've got toe fungus that won't go away with the over-the-counter stuff. Can you prescribe me something? Oh yeah, and make sure my insurance covers it."
Never a word of "Jublia" will pass my lips. I don't care what he prescribes as long as it works.
Which brings me back to my starting point. All these humanized maladies and body parts on my TV, I just don't get.
But more and more, I'm thinking the marketers — or at least the drug companies who employ them — don't get it either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.