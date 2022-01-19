Covid-19 is stretching Valley Health’s resources to new pandemic highs.
The system’s 6 hospitals, which include Hampshire Memorial, had 199 Covid patients a week ago, with 22 on ventilators.
The surge — in patients and in testing — has Valley Health staff going flat out.
“It’s impacting significantly our ability to provide care to the community on an elective basis,” said Dr. Nicolas Restrepo, quality and patient safety officer for Valley Health.
He said Valley Health has not reached the crisis level in its Standards of Care, but cautioned that if numbers keep rising, the health system will reach that point in the next few weeks.
Crisis level of care would include ward-style units of 30 to 40 Covid patients.
For the moment, Restrepo said the health system is limiting non-emergency procedures that require an in-patient hospital bed.
On Monday, Valley Health had 160 patients in its 6 hospitals, including 7 at Hampshire. The vast majority were at Winchester Medical Center.
“We may be starting to move in the right direction,” Valley Health spokeswoman Carol Weare said.
Winchester Medical Center can provide over 200 beds for Covid patients, Restrepo said.
“But that would require some significant changes in the kind of care we’re providing,” he said.
Other options if cases increase include reassigning staff to have more people in bedside roles and allow for more crisis planning with the state and federal government.
“We are not at that point,” Restrepo said.
People with a medical emergency will still get the care they need, he said, and should still come to the emergency department.
In situations like this, he told the Winchester Star, “We really don’t do anything that’s non-essential.”
Last week Valley Health had about 400 staff members who were unable to work or were in quarantine because of exposure to Covid.
Volumes at its urgent care centers and primary care practices are higher than ever, Restrepo said, and lab staff was running more than 6,000 PCR tests per week.
“They’re going full tilt now for over 2 years,” he said.
All the Valley Health hospitals are maintaining red-level visitation status, allowing only patients and care partners, but no social visitors.
