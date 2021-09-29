ROMNEY — With a 3 to 1 vote, the school board took the 1st step to closing John. J. Cornwell Elementary at Monday night’s meeting, beginning the formal closure process.
Several months ago, the board approved the gathering of data to support the closure of the school, which currently has a 21-student enrollment.
Personnel director Pam Slocum brought the data to the board Monday night, confirming that if the school closed, the employees at the school would be RIFed.
And the reasoning behind the closure?
Well, numbers, for one. Declining enrollment tops the list of reasons for the school’s closure, as well as restrictive state laws and policies governing special education class sizes, mandates for new/additional programs and curricular offerings and aging facilities.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione’s recommendation continued, saying, “it is necessary to downsize the system in an effort to continue quality educational programs for the students of Hampshire County and to remain in compliance with state and federal laws and regulations.
There were 4 board members present at Monday night’s meeting, with only Dee Dee Rinker absent.
Board vice president Ed Morgan made the motion to move forward with the 3 closure hearings: 1 at John J. Cornwell, 1 at Romney Elementary and 1 at Slanesville. Schools in Romney and Slanesville are involved because once John J. Cornwell is closed, the students will be split between them.
The board took a vote, resulting in 3 “yes” votes to move ahead with closure proceedings, and board president Debbie Champ being the only “no” vote.
“I think we got to this point over time because we moved students out of there, and that’s why we have the lower volume of students,” Champ said. “I think our small community schools bring such value to our students, and I hate to see a small school close, even though I know we’re going forward with consolidation in a few years.”
The 1st school hearing, held at John J. Cornwell, will be on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. The written reasons and supporting data for the school closure is required by law to be available for public inspection for 30 days before the 1st hearing. ❏
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.