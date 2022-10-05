GORE — A married couple from Petersburg died in a head-on collision with a Romney family’s pickup truck while traveling the wrong way Route 50 last Thursday evening.
Jerry Burke, 85, was driving a Ford Fusion with his wife Janet, 86, in the passenger seat, heading east in the westbound lanes, reported the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 8:30 p.m., the Burkes collided head-on with a 2019 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Romney’s Christopher Konka, 27, accompanied by wife Tina, 24, and their 7-year-old-daughter.
Janet Burke was pronounced dead at the scene, and Jerry was taken to Winchester Medical Center with serious injuries, where he died several hours later. They were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
The Konka family was also transported to Winchester Medical with non-life-threatening injuries.
“Our family is lucky to be alive,” Tina Konka said Tuesday morning. “We’re very grateful to be alive and terribly sorry for the older couple that lost their lives.”
She added, “It was very scary.”
In the week following the crash, the family has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser, asking the community for assistance in replacing items lost in the crash – the vehicle, toys, clothes, etc. – and in keeping their bills paid.
“Our family is suffering from bad injuries,” the GoFundMe description reads. “It will be at least 4 months before we can work, and we lost our vehicle and have no way to get things we need.”
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office also reported that speed also appears to have been a factor in the crash.
“It is always sad to see people pass away on our roadways,” said Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland. “It is believed that Mr. Burke had crossed over Route 50 when he came off Route 259 and inadvertently went across the eastbound lane of Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and turned right onto the westbound lane while heading eastbound.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.