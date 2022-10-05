GORE — A married couple from Petersburg died in a head-on collision with a Romney family’s pickup truck while traveling the wrong way Route 50 last Thursday evening.

Jerry Burke, 85, was driving a Ford Fusion with his wife Janet, 86, in the passenger seat, heading east in the westbound lanes, reported the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 8:30 p.m., the Burkes collided head-on with a 2019 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Romney’s Christopher Konka, 27, accompanied by wife Tina, 24, and their 7-year-old-daughter.

