Many fundraising avenues have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and although The Bank of Romney employees contribute to Warm the Children through Casual Friday donations, they felt the need to do more.
Partnering with Eric Hott of EH Chocolates and More in Kirby, The Bank of Romney employees sold chocolates to family and friends, and a donation of $525 has been made to the Warm the Children account at The Bank of Romney.
“Eric did the heavy lifting in this project,” said Dean Young, president and CEO of the bank. “I think we were all surprised by how many chocolates were sold, and the amount of a donation we were able to make. We truly appreciate Eric’s efforts in our partnership.”
By selling only to immediate family and friends, employees limited their exposure and that of buyers. Although she rigorously observed all COVID restrictions, customer service representative Pamela Link sold $177 of EH Chocolates, making her the highest seller in the bank.
