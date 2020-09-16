That friendly face that has doled out prescriptions for more than a quarter century needs help — and those who know her are rallying to the cause.
Karen Borror, 54, was seriously injured in a 2-vehicle wreck Aug. 21 a half mile north of the Slanesville General Store.
The other driver, Terry Lee Weasenforth, 53, of Leesburg, Va., died when his 2010 Chrysler Sebring crossed the centerline and hit Borror’s Jeep Grand Cherokee head-on.
“She had just left work that Friday at 4:30,” said her friend and coworker at Romney’s Walgreens, Rebekah Heavener. “She had just gotten to Slanesville on her way home from work when the accident happened.”
Borror was lifeflighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for treatment of her broken leg and 8 to 10 broken ribs.
The 3-and-a-half ensuing weeks have been challenging, costly and supportive, even though COVID-19 restrictions have pretty much eliminated personal visits from everyone except her husband, Danny Kerns.
Cards are pouring in from the many customers she has served over the years who have become friends.
“Every card that he brings in the hospital, he’s to keep them all together so she can respond with a thank you card,” Heavener said. “That’s just the type of person she is.”
Borror made a giant step in her recovery Friday when she was transferred from Ruby to War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs for rehab.
That’s a positive from what Heavener called Borror’s “horrendous” stay in Morgantown.
Not only could she not have visitors other than her husband, her pain was excruciating.
The 1st surgery was on her broken leg, but, Heavener said, Borror still couldn’t get comfortable, trying to breathe with all those broken ribs. She spent some time on a ventilator.
Then doctors went back in, putting plates in her ribcage to alleviate the pressure on it.
“The pain level was really, really bad,” Heavener said.
Jumping in to help her co-worker of 18 years didn’t take much thought for Heavener.
“She’s a very, very giving person,” her friend said. She always had a kind word for a customer.
“The phone will be ringing and she doesn’t care; she’s going to finish talking to that customer standing in front her,” Heavener explained with a smile. “Sometimes I call her Chatty Kathy – seriously.”
Her connection with customers went beyond chatting – delivering prescriptions and sending cards to those in the hospital.
“She has been willing to go that extra mile to provide customers what they needed,” Heavener said.
So many customers wanted to do something to help her that Heavener started a fund to help pay Borror’s expenses. Just by word of mouth it pulled in $2,500 in the first week.
Now Lost Mountain Barbecue is planning a fundraiser for the injured pharmacy tech. Ten percent of net sales on the weekend of Oct. 2-4 will go to help Borror.
It’s just one measure of how much her friends, her coworkers and her customers miss her.
“She’s greatly missed here,” Heavener said. “We feel her loss here every day.”
