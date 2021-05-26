A Burlington man was indicted last week by a federal grand jury on firearms charges.
Donald Mark Tillotson, 24, has been charged with 3 counts: unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of stolen firearm and possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number.
Tillotson is accused of having a stolen .40-caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number. Prohibited from possessing a firearm, Tillotson was caught with the pistol in January in Mineral County.
He faces 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 on each count.
* * *
Memorial Day is Monday (May 31), the latest it can be in the calendar that targets the holiday for the last Monday in May.
All government offices are closed and no mail will be delivered. The Review office will be closed.
* * *
Spring Valley market at Mountain Top is now open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
* * *
A Grant County man has pled guilty to distributing fentanyl.
Kevin Wayne Fultz, 32, of Maysville pled guilty last week in Elkins federal court to a count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He admitted to having fentanyl in Grant County in January 2020.
Fultz is facing up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. The Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated. o
* * *
West Virginia’s average gas price fell 0.3 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.98 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations across the Mountain State.
The average price in West Virginia is still 20.6 cents higher than a month ago and $1.08 higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 1.9 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.02 Sunday. The national average is up 14 cents from a month ago and $1.07 from a year ago.
