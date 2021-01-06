Vaccinations for Covid-19 are spreading methodically through Hampshire County and the entire state.
The County Health Department will be vaccinating 100 people age 80 or older next Tuesday (Jan. 12) and Thursday (Jan. 14).
“d,” Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker said Tuesday morning.
Now the Health Department has 150 doses that it will give to those 80 and over on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hampshire High School. Gates will not open until 9.
In addition, work is underway to vaccinate school staff, starting with those over 50, before students return to in-person instruction on Jan. 19.
“I hope 100 percent of [school personnel] come, because it is just that important,” Gov. Jim Justice said Monday.
Shoemaker said more vaccination clinics for the elderly will be added in January, but she has to wait until she has supplies coming before she can schedule them.
The open vaccinations are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call the Health Department at 304-496-9640.
Acceptance of the Covid-19 vaccine appears to be growing.
An unscientific poll by the Review on its Facebook page showed nearly 60 percent saying they planned on being vaccinated. About 12 percent said they were undecided and just under 30 percent said they would not.
“If I wasn't teaching, I would prefer to wait a bit, but now I would like the vaccine as soon as possible,” Allison McCormick posted on the Review’s Facebook page.
West Virginia will begin administering second doses of the Covid-19 vaccines this week, Justice said.
Shoemaker said some first responders in Hampshire County are getting their 2nd doses this week, on Thursday and Friday.
The state has received about 87,000 doses for first shots, and about 16,000 for second doses, and has administered over 52,000 vaccines, Justice said. West Virginia is now about 5th nationally in giving vaccines, after leading the nation at the beginning of the rollout.
Dr. Clay Marsh, leader of the state's Covid-19 fight, said the state will adhere to the protocols for administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, rather than diverting in a bid to try to get more people vaccinated more rapidly the first time.
Some states are suggesting half doses to spread initial coverage further and some are considering mixing the 2 – a dose of Pfizer one time and Moderna the other.
Marsh said state officials believe following the protocols is key in creating an immune response of over 90 percent.
The state now has a COVID-19 vaccine information line: 1-833-734-0965.
