Potomac Center named Kate Smith its top Direct Service Provider of 2021 at a ceremony earlier this month. Smith works in Conrad House and also in the Intensive Training Program. First runner-up went to Megan Meehan, who works at Creekside, a home in the Waiver Program. Second runner-up Madison Harding works in Gleman House for the Intensive Training Program. The 3 finalists were selected from a group of roughly 100 direct support professionals. “We at Potomac Center are thankful for all employees that improve the lives of a deserving population, and these three ladies embody the qualities necessary for us to remain successful,” CEO Rick Harshbarger said.

