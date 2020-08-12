“Little pantries” in 6 area locations — including Romney — are part of County United Way’s continuing mission.
The kiosks stock items in Romney — in front of the sheriff’s office on High Street — and also in Piedmont, Short Gap, South Cumberland, George’s Creek and Westernport.
The ongoing effort provides basic needs items, not available through SNAP assistance, including personal hygiene, baby and paper products, as well as cleaning supplies.
Food donations are better directed to indoor food pantries and discouraged from placement due to weather conditions and potential health hazards, the local Untied Way says.
The pantries have remained stocked since their installation, thanks to local organizations and community groups, with special attention given through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Women’s Action Coalition has collected and placed over 1,000 items since 2019 at the George’s Creek Library and AHEC West has contributed over 600 items in Cumberland.
The number of products distributed in the other areas is unknown, but it can be assumed those numbers are great thanks to individual donations and other collections.
With needs ongoing and tragic information coming from the most recent ALICE report regarding struggling households in the region, this project remains at the top of United Way’s focus to provide for those in need.
“We have not yet held an official collection, nor have we tracked items, but it is clear this needs to be a more strategic initiative and we are now making that plea to the community,” said Juli McCoy, executive director of County United Way.
Everyone has been deeply affected by COVID-19; if there are businesses, community groups, and churches who wish to collaborate with United Way and begin official collections for little pantries, those efforts are being welcomed. Collection coordination and stocking activity will be coordinated through United Way in an effort to respond more efficiently to the need.
The pantries in South Cumberland and George’s Creek have been stocked at least weekly, if not every other day, only to find them empty within hours.
“I want to acknowledge that while this is a service with potential to be abused; it is imperative that we strive to put aside judgment, assumptions and negativity, now more than ever,” McCoy said. “Our community is suffering and stories exist beyond what we see. This is a project that has an ability to expand to many areas, and we look forward to exploring that.”
For more information about serving as an official little pantry collection group, please contact County United Way at 301-722-2700.
