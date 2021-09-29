CHARLESTON — Motorcycle permit testing is now available online in West Virginia.
The Division of Motor Vehicles’ online testing is available through West Virginia’s KnowTo Drive online platform, which launched in February. Online testing gives West Virginians the ability to register and complete learner’s permit testing requirements before visiting a DMV office to be issued credentials.
Once a test-taker completes the exam with a passing score, a certificate of completion with a secure barcode is issued. Before applicants are officially ready and legal to drive, they must bring that certificate with barcode to a regional office for testing validation, along with any necessary paperwork, to receive their credential.
“The current KnowTo Drive online testing platform is meeting and exceeding our expectations,” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said, “so it was a logical addition to allow those needing a motorcycle learner’s permit to use the same platform.”
Using KnowTo Drive Online, applicants can self-register and pay for the exam through the West Virginia DMV portal. If the applicant is under the age of 18, parents or guardians can enter their information as the examination proxy.
Any under-18 applicant must have a GDL II license to have a motorcycle endorsement added to their license. Once registered, the examination can be taken immediately or later, via an emailed link.
During the exam, the test-taker is subject to an initial photo capture, stored for ID verification by the DMV upon passing the exam. Multiple photos are also taken randomly throughout the test, to ensure the person starting the exam is the one that completes the exam.
For information, visit the DMV website, dmv.wv.gov.
