It is time for the Hampshire County Community Foundation to accept scholarship applications for its 2023 scholarship season, which will end on March 3, 2023. Online applications are available at https://ewvcf.awardspring.com for Hampshire County high school seniors scheduled to graduate this spring.

Scholarships are available to full-time students enrolled in an accredited two- or four-year college or university, vocational, technical or trade school during the 2023-2024 academic year.

