It is time for the Hampshire County Community Foundation to accept scholarship applications for its 2023 scholarship season, which will end on March 3, 2023. Online applications are available at https://ewvcf.awardspring.com for Hampshire County high school seniors scheduled to graduate this spring.
Scholarships are available to full-time students enrolled in an accredited two- or four-year college or university, vocational, technical or trade school during the 2023-2024 academic year.
Many scholarships are available, including the Rae Ellen Scanlon McKee Scholarship, the Wilda Michael Memorial Scholarship, the David A. “Hawk” Hawkens Scholarship, the R.L. Johnson, Jr. Scholarship, the Jerry Shingleton Scholarship and the Joy Tutwiler Snyder Memorial Scholarship, which will provide two awards, one with a preference for students wanting to pursue a degree in elementary education, and one for students planning to pursue certification in a technical field.
Additionally, the Community Foundation offers scholarships for students in grades 9-12. The Deborah, Leslie, and Christopher Bright scholarship provides opportunities for hands-on experiences in STEAM-based subjects. Previous recipients have used a Bright Scholarship to enroll in pre-college courses at Brown University, attend summer intensives at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and the Pittsburg Ballet Theater and participate in Jazz camp at the University of Cincinnati. The Bright Scholarship application is due April 3 and may be downloaded from the website.
The Hampshire County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation, is a charitable organization committed to providing people who care about the future of our area with unique and effective ways of supporting their community now and for generations to come. Led by a volunteer board of local citizens, the Community Foundation oversees a group of permanently endowed funds from a wide range of donors. Gifts of all sizes from individuals, families, businesses and agencies are invested in a balanced, well-managed portfolio to build endowments, enabling support for students and local community nonprofits now and forever. For more information about the Community Foundation and its programs, contact Amy at 304-822-7200.
